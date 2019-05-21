Raytheon Successfully Completes US Army's LTAMDS Sense-Off

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued May 21, 2019)

TEWSKBURY, Mass. --- Raytheon Company completed technical testing during the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor sense-off at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The two-week missile defense demonstration highlighted Raytheon's readiness to deliver mission-critical LTAMDS capability to the U.S. Army.



"Raytheon's clean-sheet approach and decades-long investments in gallium nitride technology allowed us to demonstrate and deliver a mature solution that will meet the Army's initial operational capability," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of integrated air and missile defense at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business.



In addition to significant Raytheon investments, strategic industrial partners Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Cummings Aerospace, IERUS Technologies, Kord, Mercury Systems, and nLogic were integral to achieving the Army's accelerated sense-off timetable.



"Our industrial partners contribute the unique technology and capabilities necessary to ensure our LTAMDS solution supports service members," said Doug Burgess, Raytheon's LTAMDS program director.



During the sense-off, Raytheon's LTAMDS solution:

-- Demonstrated the key mission capabilities to service members;

-- Validated the maturity of the LTAMDS design;

-- Acquired and tracked a variety of threat-representative targets;

-- Demonstrated advanced capabilities showcasing Raytheon's solution; and

-- Showcased ease of maintenance and sustainment to the Soldiers.



During the next phase of the competition, Raytheon will develop and deliver a final proposal addressing the Army's key evaluation criteria.





