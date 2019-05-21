Airbus Signs MOU with Hellenic Space Agency for Future Space Cooperation

(Source: Airbus; issued May 21, 2019)

LONDON/ATHENS --- Airbus and the Hellenic Space Agency have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) covering future space cooperation. The MOU will focus on Earth observation, space exploration and future growth opportunities including software research and space policy.



Established in 2018, the Hellenic Space Agency (HSA) is Greece’s national body responsible for space and is part of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks.



Another key element of the MOU is to share best practices in encouraging future generations to be involved in space, ranging from promoting STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects to sponsoring research activities relating to space.



The MOU will also look to encourage exchange of personnel between Airbus and HSA to enhance knowledge sharing and understanding. These will include educational initiatives, space applications, research and technology, space policy, law and regulation, and explore long term possible cooperation on space activities.



This agreement between Airbus and HSA follows an MOU that was signed between HSA and the UK Space Agency and announced in January 2019.



Justin Byrne from Airbus Defence and Space UK, said: “This MOU with the Hellenic Space Agency, builds on the cooperation we have already begun with the Greek space industry and academia on programmes such as Solar Orbiter and ExoMars. We look forward to future collaborations across Earth observation, science and wider space applications.”





The Hellenic Space Agency Chairman Mr Protopapas Christodoulos said: “Airbus is one of the three largest space companies in Europe. In fact, the first Greek satellite was constructed by Airbus. This agreement opens up cooperation paths between Airbus and the Greek space ecosystem, whether it is the academic institutions or the space industry of Greece.”



