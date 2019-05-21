Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 21, 2019)

IBM Global Business Services, Reston, Virginia (HQ0727-19-D-4000), is being awarded a $275,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.



The purpose of this contract is to enable “trusted” manufacturing flows in the Trusted Foundry Access II contractor’s fabrication facilities; to enable a wide-range of associated leading-edge semiconductor technologies and services; and to create a trusted supply chain with the contractor, fully certified and accredited, to deliver classified and trusted mask and wafer fabrication within an “open” commercial environment.



This program provides the additional layer of security to the commercial environment that permits government access to advanced technology manufacturing capabilities for trusted and classified programs.



In addition, the program provides subject matter expertise and consulting services to assess and propose additional tasking for the enablement, support, or accreditation of new facilities, systems, tools and processes to further the strategic goals of the Defense MicroElectronics Activity (DMEA) in advanced semiconductor technologies.



Five task orders for the initial performance period totaling $15,562,838 are being issued concurrently using fiscal 2019 funds.



Work will be performed in Burlington, Vermont; East Fishkill, New York; Annapolis Junction, Maryland; Malta, New York; Bromont, Quebec; and Boise, Idaho. DMEA, McClellan, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 20, 2019)



-ends-

