Russian Military, Techmash Agree on Rocket Supply for Tornado Launchers

(Source: Sputnik News; posted May 21, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Russian Defence Ministry and ammunition manufacturer Techmash signed a long-term contract on the supply of rockets for Tornado S rocket launchers until 2027, Deputy CEO of Russia’s Techmash ammunition manufacturer Aleksander Kochkin told Sputnik.



"The Defence Ministry introduced a practice of long-term contracts. We signed a contract with the [Russian] military for the first-time last year on the supply of missiles for Tornado S rocket launchers, [the contract] works till 2027. This allows us to plan cooperation beforehand… [and], set long-term plans", he said.



Tornado is Russia's newest universal multiple rocket launcher. Russian Ground Forces are its sole operator.



According to the manufacturer, three types of missiles were developed for the Tornado-G and the Tornado-S. The first type is designed to destroy enemy personnel and unarmored vehicles. This is an unguided missile with a detachable high-explosive head. It has a firing range of 5 to 20 kilometers (3 – 12 miles).



The second armor-piercing type is designed to defeat armored vehicles with armor up to 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) thick. The power of this missile is in its cluster warhead, which is stuffed with shaped-charge fragmentation submunitions.



A missile with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead was also developed for the Tornado MLRS. The warhead contains 34.5 kilograms (76 pounds) of explosives. There are more than 1,000 6-millimeter submunitions and more than 2,000 9-millimeter submunitions in it.



The Techmash concern is Russia’s largest ammunition manufacturer specializing in the development and production of supplies for weapons for the Russian Armed Forces. Techmash is part of Russian state corporation Rostec.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The first of the three warheads described above is a thermobaric (fuel-air explosive) warhead, which ignites fuel to create a massive local overpressure while consuming all local oxygen.)



