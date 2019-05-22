European Agency’s Demands on Boeing Signal Rift Among Regulators (excerpt)

(Source: The Irish Times; published May 22, 2019)

By Sylvia Pfeifer in London, Kiran Stacey in Washington, Patti Waldmeir in Chicago

Europe’s aviation safety agency has set out strict conditions before it will allow Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft back into the skies, in a sign of the depth of the rift emerging among global regulators after two deadly crashes.EASA said it had three “pre-requisite conditions”, including demands that design changes by Boeing are approved by the European agency, before it would lift the grounding of the Max following the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.News of the conditions will heap further pressure on the US safety regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), ahead of a meeting of global regulators in Texas on Thursday to review Boeing’s application to get the Max back in the air.The conditions are: that any design changes by Boeing are EASA approved and mandated; that an additional independent design review being conducted by the agency is completed; and that Max flight crews “have been adequately trained”.“We are working on having the 737 Max 8 return to service as soon as possible, but only once there is complete reassurance that it is safe,” a spokesman told the Financial Times. (end of excerpt)-ends-