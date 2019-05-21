AiRXOS Supports NIAS and NASA UTM Program TCL4 with Air Mobility Platform

(Source: GE Aviation; issued May 21, 2019)

AiRXOS, part of GE Aviation, will today perform Technical Capability Level (TCL) 4 program demonstrations in Reno, NV as part of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) TCL 4 program - the final phase of its four-year series of increasingly complicated technical demonstrations involving small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).



The State of Nevada UAS Test Site, under the leadership of the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS), is conducting this NASA demonstration in downtown Reno, Nevada, marking the first time in U.S. aviation history Unmanned Aircraft (UA) flight operations are performed in an urban area under beyond visual line of sight conditions (BVLOS).



The operations being performed in the TCL4 program are the most complex demonstrations of UAS airspace management to date, including urban settings, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) and multiple flying organizations subscribing to federated and inter-connected USS providers.



AiRXOS will be providing its Air Mobility Platform, a rich, cutting-edge inter-connected framework that manages the volume, density, and variety of unmanned traffic data, while coordinating and integrating that data within a secure, FAA compliant, gated cloud environment for safe unmanned operations.



AiRXOS is proud to have been selected as program partners for both NASA’s TCL4 trials in Texas and Nevada as well as all three of the FAA’s UAS Traffic Management Pilot Program (UPP) Virginia, Nevada, and North Dakota. In both programs, AiRXOS is providing its Air Mobility Platform. The work being demonstrated in these programs is helping pave new channels of advanced operations like the recent drone flight delivering a human organ for the first-ever transplant, in which AIRXOS supported the University of Maryland. Additional NIAS and NASA testing is scheduled for June 17-28 and June 29-July 3, 2019.



“How we transport goods and people will change with the new air mobility economy. To scale this growth, an Urban Air Mobility framework needs to sustain highly technical operations like organ delivery, people and package delivery, critical infrastructure inspection, drone detection, first responder support and interconnectivity,” said Ken Stewart, CEO, AiRXOS. “AiRXOS is proud to be a pillar in the work NIAS and NASA are performing with our Air Mobility Platform. The TCL4 initiative is integral to establishing the standards and operations that will provide safer and more secure airspace.”





The Air Mobility Platform provides a unique, agnostic, single point of responsibility to manage and connect heterogeneous sets of operations, applications, and devices - giving enterprises the freedom to manage operations & communications, deploy applications and expand operations as air and ground mobility needs evolve.



AiRXOS, part of GE Aviation, is digitizing today’s airspace, infusing next generation air traffic management technology and services with world-class aviation expertise and execution, AiRXOS is shaping a new era of transportation through global, commercial Unmanned Vehicle (UV) solutions.



