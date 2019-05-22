The Finnish Defence Forces and Senop Oy Signed a Letter of Intent on the Development of Image Intensifiers and Laser Sights

(Source: Patria; issued May 22, 2019)

The Defence Forces Logistics Command and Senop have signed a letter of intent on the development of weapon-mounted laser sights and helmet-mounted image intensifiers for soldiers.



The letter of intent is associated with the enhancement of the Finnish Army’s ability to fight in the dark. The goal of the development cooperation is to create a procurement capacity in the Defence Forces for domestic night-fighting equipment that combine high performance, security of supply, cost-efficiency and compatibility with the current and future soldier’s kits.



“The development of Finnish defence capability is our top priority. The products and systems we manufacture are suitable for Finnish conditions and systems. Close collaboration enables us to meet the future defence needs in the best possible way,” says Aki Korhonen, CEO of Senop.





Senop’s advanced night vision solutions enable situational awareness as well as increased firepower and mobility. We cooperate closely with our customers to ensure advantage and reliability in extreme conditions around the world. Senop’s high-quality solutions are designed and built in Finland with over 75 years of tradition and know-how. Senop is a part of the Patria Group.



