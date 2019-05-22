Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 22, 2019)

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, has been awarded a $74,902,132 definitive C-type contract for installation of a Degraded Visual Environment System (DVES), which improves situational awareness to pilots and aircrew operating in DVE conditions by adding new functional capabilities to the HH-60G.



This contract provides for the procurement, installation, and integration of the DVES solution on 85 HH-60G helicopter aircraft.



Work will be performed in Sparks, Nevada, and is expected to be complete by May 21, 2024.



This award is a result of a competitive acquisition resulting in three offers received.



Fiscal 2019 other procurement funds in the amount of $19,155,984 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Material Command, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8552-19-C-0002).



-ends-

