Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 22, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $11,336,274 for modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0004).



This modification exercises an option for deployment and operation of test aircraft in support of the F-35 Lightning II development, production, and sustainment for the Air Force, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants.



Work will be performed in Lakehurst, New Jersey (70 percent); and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force and Navy); and non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $11,336,274 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This option combines purchases for the Air Force ($8,791,728; 78 percent); Navy ($224,464; 2 percent) and non-U.S. DoD participants ($2,320,082; 20 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



