Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $151,468,431 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for integrated logistics support and repairs for the sustainment of the AIM-9X Block II and Block II+ missiles.



These services are in support of the Navy, Air Force, and the governments of Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Turkey under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (90.7 percent); Cheshire, Connecticut (7 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (0.7 percent); Burlington, Massachusetts (0.6 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (0.5 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2022.



No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0023).



