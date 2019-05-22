Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 22, 2019)

Raytheon Co., Fullerton, California, is awarded a $234,640,402 fixed-price-incentive, firm-target contract for the low-rate initial production of 23 Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems.



In addition, this contract procures three production and installation engineering development model unit upgrade kits, engineering change proposals, and associated data.



Work will be performed in Fullerton, California (68 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (22 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2023.



Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,134,484 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0020).



-ends-

