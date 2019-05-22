Successful Firing of BrahMos Air-Launched Missile from Su-30 MKI Aircraft

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued May 22, 2019)

The launch of the air-to-ground variant of the Brahmos supersonic missile from an Su-30MKI fighter demonstrates a new capability for the Indian Air Force. The size of the 300-km range missile is clearly visible in this photo of today’s launch. (Brahmos Ltd. photo)

Today, IAF successfully fired the BrahMos air version missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the land target.



The air launched BrahMos missile is a 2.5-ton, supersonic air to surface cruise missile with ranges of close to 300 km, designed and developed by BAPL. The IAF became the first Air Force in the world to have successfully fired an air launched 2.8 Mach surface attack missile of this category on a sea target on 22 Nov 17. Today’s was the second such live launch of the weapon.



The integration of the weapon on the aircraft was a very complex process involving mechanical, electrical and software modifications on aircraft. The IAF has been involved in the activity from its inception. The software development of the aircraft was undertaken by the IAF engineers while HAL carried out mechanical and electrical modifications on the aircraft.



The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, DRDO, BAPL and HAL have proven the capability of the nation to undertake such complex integrations.



The firing could be successfully undertaken with dedicated support from Indian Navy by way of ensuring availability of a large number of monitoring ships to ensure range safety clearance.



The BrahMos missile provides Indian Air Force a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.



The capability of the missile coupled with the superlative performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF the desired strategic reach.



-ends-

