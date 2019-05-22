A Top Executive at Boeing’s Troubled South Carolina Plant Is Out (excerpt)

(Source: New York Times; published May 22, 2019)

By David Gelles

The executive in charge of Boeing’s troubled 787 Dreamliner factory in North Charleston, S.C., is leaving the company, according to an internal company memo reviewed by The New York Times on Wednesday.The departure of the executive, David Carbon, the vice president for 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina since 2016, comes about a month after The Times published an article detailing shoddy production practices and weak oversight at the factory.No full-time successor to Mr. Carbon, who plans to return to his native Australia, was announced. The Boeing memo, written by Brad Zaback, the head of the company’s 787 program, said Mr. Carbon was leaving “to care for his family.”The Times’s article detailed a decade of problems at the South Carolina plant that continue to plague the factory. Debris was often left on finished jets, planes were badly damaged during the manufacturing process, and employees who tried to register complaints were frequently sidelined.Current and former employees described finding a stray bolt left in an engine, and a ladder and strings of lights left in the tails of planes that went up for test flights. Sharp metal shavings were regularly found under floor panels, near the wiring that controls the planes. (end of excerpt)-ends-