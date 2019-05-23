Airbus Plans Major Presence at Spain’s First International Defence and Security Exhibition (FEINDEF)

(Source: Airbus; issued May 23, 2019)

MADRID --- Airbus will take part in the first edition of Spain’s International Defence and Security Exhibition (FEINDEF), to be held from 29 to 31 May at the IFEMA Convention Centre in Madrid. As the Spanish aerospace champion, Airbus will display products and services of particular relevance to Spain, as well as examples of cutting-edge innovation and technology.



Key to the company’s presence will be major European defence industry collaborations including the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), the European MALE RPAS (Medium Altitude, Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Air System) Eurodrone and the Eurofighter Typhoon multi-role combat aircraft.



Airbus will also display its presence in helicopters by showing the Part Task Trainer of the NH90 helicopter, as well as its range of military aircraft, including: the A400M, the only transport aircraft in the world capable of delivering heavy payloads on unpaved runways; the C295, world leader in the medium transport aircraft and special missions segment; and the A330 MRTT, the only combat-proven new-generation tanker.



In addition, Airbus’ expertise in the maritime environment will be highlighted with the maritime patrol variant of the C295, as well as the company’s portfolio of combined maritime solutions covering customers’ requirements ranging from early threat detection through to final resolution.



Secure land communication capabilities, inter-satellite communication antennas, the secure networked airborne military communications solution, Network for the Sky, and innovative intelligence service based on satellite imagery, OneAtlas, will feature as part of the company’s communication, cyber and digital products and services offering.



Airbus will highlight key Spanish space programmes, including the highly successful PAZ and Ingenio Earth-observation satellites, where the company has been prime contractor, and the Spainsat NG I and II satellites programmes, where Airbus will act as “lead partner” on the building of these two satellites



Airbus’ activities at the show include:



--16:00, 29 May, Airbus Stand (C07 – Hall 8): signing of collaboration agreement on new military aircraft inspection technology.

--30 May, FEINDEF technology, innovation and entrepreneurship forum: presentation of ATHENA project on drone swarm technology and algorithm-based autonomous decision-making. (Conference room Tecnobit from 09.30).

--31 May, FEINDEF Wormen’s forum: participation by Airbus’ Cristina Aguilar Grieder as part of Airbus’ ongoing commitment in support of gender diversity (Conference room Tecnobit at 12.00).



In addition, to mark Airbus’ 50th anniversary this year, the company will be the main sponsor of the official exhibition dinner on 29 May.



The International Defence and Security Exhibition (FEINDEF) is organised by TEDAE (Spanish Association for Defence, Security, Aeronautics and Space Technology Companies) and AESMIDE (Association of Contractors with Public Administrations), with the support of the Spanish Ministry of Defence.



FEINDEF will be attended by 150 exhibitors from 11 countries and some 8,000 trade visitors.



-ends-

