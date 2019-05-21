CHAMMAL: End of Mission for ATL2 Deployed to the Levant

(Source: French Navy Cols Bleus magazine; posted May 21, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Atlantique 2, originally designed for ASW but whose role was extended to maritime patrol, has proved very effective as an ISR platform; it can also drop laser-guided bombs for simple close air support missions (FR AF photo)

A detachment of Atlantic 2 aircraft deployed since February at the deployed air base (BAP) in the Levant, completed its mission on May 6th.



Two aircraft in succession deployed to the advanced base in Jordan, and flew a combined 23 reconnaissance and surveillance sorties with over 200 flight hours.



Atlantic 2 contributed to the intelligence component of Operation Chammal. Usually dedicated to maritime missions, and in particular anti-submarine warfare, this maritime patrol aircraft is perfectly suited for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) missions whose objective in this theater is to detect and identify activities of Daesh insurgents.



Also capable of intervening in close air support (CAS) missions, the aircraft can perform opportunity strikes through its ability to drop laser guided bombs.



Deployed alongside the Rafale fighters also present in the Levant, these two Atlantic 2 contributed to the reduction of Daesh's military capabilities.





Launched on September 19, 2014, Operation Chammal is the French contribution to Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), within a coalition of 79 countries and organizations. At the request of the Iraqi government and in coordination with France's allies present in the region, Operation Chammal aims to provide military support to local forces engaged in the fight against Daesh on their territory.



Operation Chammal is based on two complementary pillars: a "support" pillar intended to support troops engaged on the ground against Daesh and to strike Daesh's military capabilities; and a "training" pillar for the benefit of the Iraqi security forces.



To date, the Operation Chammal has deployed nearly 1,000 soldiers. It also includes more than a hundred soldiers in Baghdad for training and advising Iraqi staffs and units.



