Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 23, 2019)

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $355,493,640 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM)/Replacement Exchange In-Kind (REIK) for HARM Control Section Modification (HCSM).



This contract provides for the refurbishment of live AGM-88Bs and conversion of AGM-88B into Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM-88B) for approved Foreign Military Sales countries.



Work will be performed in Tuscon, Arizona, and is expected to be complete by 2027. This contract involves foreign military sales to Qatar, Taiwan, and Bahrain. Additional countries may be added after contract award.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $76,074,315 is being obligated on a delivery order at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Warner Robins, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8520-19-D-0002).



-ends-

