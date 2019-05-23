U.S. Navy Again Sails Through Taiwan Strait, Angering China (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 23, 2019)

By Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. military said it sent two Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, its latest transit through the sensitive waterway, angering China at a time of tense relations between the world’s two biggest economies.Taiwan is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the U.S.-China relationship, which also include a bitter trade war, U.S. sanctions and China’s increasingly muscular military posture in the South China Sea, where the United States also conducts freedom-of-navigation patrols.The voyage will be viewed by self-ruled Taiwan as a sign of support from the Trump administration amid growing friction between Taipei and Beijing, which views the island as a breakaway province.The transit was carried out by the destroyer Preble and the Navy oil tanker Walter S. Diehl, a U.S. military spokesman told Reuters.“The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said in a statement. Doss said all interactions were safe and professional.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Beijing had lodged “stern representations” with the United States. “The Taiwan issue is the most sensitive in China-U.S. relations,” he told a daily news briefing in Beijing. (end of excerpt)-ends-