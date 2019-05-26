Elbit Systems Awarded $127 Million Contract to Provide Tactical Radio Systems to a Country in South Asia

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued May 26, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a $127 million contract to supply vehicular tactical radio systems to the Army of a country in South Asia. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.



The radios to be supplied will include several configurations for integration onboard a range of armored fighting vehicles and tanks at the battalion and company levels.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "We are pleased with this contract award which shows that customers recognize the advantages of our radio systems. We believe that there is a significant growth potential for our communications and command and control solutions as armed forces increasingly seek to build up their networked warfare capabilities."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.



-ends-

