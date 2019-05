DRDO Successfully Flight-Tested Guided Bomb

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued May 24, 2019)

Defence Research and Defence Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested a 500 kg class Inertial Guided Bomb today from Su-30 MKI Aircraft from the Pokhran test range in Rajasthan.The guided bomb achieved the desired range and hit the target with high precision.All the mission objectives have been met. The weapon system is capable of carrying different warheads.-ends-