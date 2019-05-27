Regulator's Reputation Hit After Boeing Crashes: United President (excerpt)

(Source: Al Jazeera; posted May 27, 2019)

SINGAPORE --- The reputation of aviation regulators in the United States has suffered following the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max aircraft months apart, the president of United Airlines told Al Jazeera.Scott Kirby, speaking on the sidelines of a travel conference in Singapore, said he believes the planes will resume flying by August as the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) works to re-certify the 737 Max."Regulatory confidence certainly took a hit," Kirby said. "But the FAA will be stronger, and the industry, as we work through the issues for the 737 Max."Airlines around the world grounded the aircraft in March after a 737 Max plane crashed in Ethiopia. That followed a similar disaster involving the same type of aircraft in Indonesia in October 2018. A combined 346 passengers and crew died in the crashes.Investigators have focused on a new anti-stall software system as the likely cause of the crashes. And critics, including Peter DeFazio, chairman of the US House Transportation Committee accused the FAA at a hearing earlier this month of using employees of planemakers to be part of the certification process for new aircraft systems. (end of excerpt)-ends-