Once again, the JMSS Al-Mared 8x8 and JLVM Al-Wahsh 4x4 armored vehicles appeared in Libya with Haftar forces , a Jordanian industry at the King Abdullah II Center for Design and Development (KADDB). pic.twitter.com/Zwj4jn8dHc— Nashab (@Nashab_32) May 20, 2019
The delivery of the armored vehicles is yet another boost for Haftar’s forces from a foreign country backing up his offensive against Tripoli, where about 3 million people reside.
Before Jordan, its ally and Haftar’s main supporter; the United Arab Emirates, provided Haftar’s forces with Nimr armored vehicles, many of which have been either destroyed or seized by the Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA).
Pictures apparently showing the delivery of APCs to GNA-affiliated forces. The pictured vessel just arrived to Tripoli from Samsun, Turkey.— Wolfram Lacher (@W_Lacher) May 18, 2019
To date, the abundance of UAE-made APCs with Haftar's forces in Tripoli suburbs had slowed down advances by GNA-affiliated forces. pic.twitter.com/iYUe6N0nC5
The UAE, not to mention the funding provided by Saudi Arabia and the support from France, is with Jordan violating the UN arms embargo by delivering military equipment, vehicles and weapons to an illegitimate body fighting the UN-backed GNA and bombing civilians in Tripoli, according to several Libyan officials.
