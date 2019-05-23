Jordan Arming Libya’s Haftar with Armored Vehicles and Weapons (excerpt)
Jordan has stepped in into the ongoing fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli as evidence has proved it has provided an unknown number of its indigenous KADDB Al-Mared 8×8 armoured vehicle to Khalifa Haftar’s forces.


The delivery of the armored vehicles is yet another boost for Haftar’s forces from a foreign country backing up his offensive against Tripoli, where about 3 million people reside.

Before Jordan, its ally and Haftar’s main supporter; the United Arab Emirates, provided Haftar’s forces with Nimr armored vehicles, many of which have been either destroyed or seized by the Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA).


The UAE, not to mention the funding provided by Saudi Arabia and the support from France, is with Jordan violating the UN arms embargo by delivering military equipment, vehicles and weapons to an illegitimate body fighting the UN-backed GNA and bombing civilians in Tripoli, according to several Libyan officials. (end of excerpt)


