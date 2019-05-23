Jordan Arming Libya’s Haftar with Armored Vehicles and Weapons (excerpt)

(Source: Libyan Express; posted May 23, 2019)

Once again, the JMSS Al-Mared 8x8 and JLVM Al-Wahsh 4x4 armored vehicles appeared in Libya with Haftar forces , a Jordanian industry at the King Abdullah II Center for Design and Development (KADDB). pic.twitter.com/Zwj4jn8dHc — Nashab (@Nashab_32) May 20, 2019

Pictures apparently showing the delivery of APCs to GNA-affiliated forces. The pictured vessel just arrived to Tripoli from Samsun, Turkey.



To date, the abundance of UAE-made APCs with Haftar's forces in Tripoli suburbs had slowed down advances by GNA-affiliated forces. pic.twitter.com/iYUe6N0nC5 — Wolfram Lacher (@W_Lacher) May 18, 2019

Jordan has stepped in into the ongoing fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli as evidence has proved it has provided an unknown number of its indigenous KADDB Al-Mared 8×8 armoured vehicle to Khalifa Haftar’s forces.The delivery of the armored vehicles is yet another boost for Haftar’s forces from a foreign country backing up his offensive against Tripoli, where about 3 million people reside.Before Jordan, its ally and Haftar’s main supporter; the United Arab Emirates, provided Haftar’s forces with Nimr armored vehicles, many of which have been either destroyed or seized by the Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA).The UAE, not to mention the funding provided by Saudi Arabia and the support from France, is with Jordan violating the UN arms embargo by delivering military equipment, vehicles and weapons to an illegitimate body fighting the UN-backed GNA and bombing civilians in Tripoli, according to several Libyan officials. (end of excerpt)-ends-