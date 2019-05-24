Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Aircraft Follow-on Support and Services

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 24, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of aircraft follow-on support and services for an estimated cost of $1.8 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 24, 2019.



Saudi Arabia has requested to buy follow-on logistics support and services for the Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft, engines, and weapons; publications and technical documentation; support equipment; spare and repair parts; repair and return; calibration support and test equipment; personnel equipment; U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support, and other related elements of program support. Equipment and spares will be procured for support of, but not limited to, F-5, F-15, KA-350, C-130, KC-130, E-3, RE-3, and KE-3 aircraft.



The total estimated program cost will be $1.8 billion.



The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the above defense articles (and defense services) in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended.



This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia will have no difficulty absorbing this support and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale will sustain Saudi Arabia's operations and maintenance activity, improve sustainability, and ensure capability for near and long term air operations across the fleet.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



There will be various contractors associated with the equipment involved with this case, and there is no prime contractor. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of a small number of additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia for maintenance, training, and sustainment.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)



Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Continued Tactical Air Surveillance System Aircraft Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 24, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of continued Tactical Air Surveillance System Aircraft support for an estimated cost of $136 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 24, 2019.



Saudi Arabia has requested to purchase spare and repair parts, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of program support for their TASS (Tactical Air Surveillance System) aircraft program. Additionally, the sale will support rehabilitation of the integrated lab located in the United States used for testing and troubleshooting.



The total estimated program cost will be $136 million.



The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the above defense articles (and defense services) in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a key regional ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia's surveillance capability to counter current and future regional threats and strengthen its homeland defense. This is a continuation of a previous sustainment case and Saudi Arabia will have no difficulty absorbing addition support in country.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be L3 Technologies, Greenville, Texas. There are no known offsets proposed with this sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of up to 25 additional L3 contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)











Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Aircraft Follow-on Support and Services

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 24, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of aircraft follow-on support and services for an estimated cost of $800 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 24, 2019.



Saudi Arabia has requested to purchase follow-on support and services for Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft, engines, and weapons; publications and technical documentation; support equipment; spare and repair parts; repair and return; calibration support and test equipment; personnel equipment; U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support, and other related elements of program support. Equipment and spares will be procured for support of, but not limited to, F-5, RG-5, F-15, C-130, KC-130, E-3, RE-3, and KE-3 aircraft.



The total estimated program cost will be $800 million.



The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the above defense articles (and defense services) in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended.



This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a friendly country which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East. This potential sale is a continuation of current support. Saudi Arabia will have no difficulty absorbing this support and services into its armed forces.



Implementation of this sale will sustain Saudi Arabia's flight and maintenance activity. It will improve sustainability and continue support for the fleet.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



There will be various contractors associated with the equipment involved with this case, and there is no prime contractor. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of a small number of additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia for maintenance, training, and sustainment.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

