‘Trieste’ Launched - the Italian Navy’s Amphibious Assault Ship of the Italian Navy

(Source: Italian Navy; issued May 25, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Italian Navy’s future LHD, Trieste, was launched on Saturday by Fincantieri in its Stabia shipyard. Displacing 33,000 tonnes, she is the largest warship built in Italy since 1945, and will be handed over to the customer in 2022. (Fincantieri photo)

This is the what has been called the Big Launch, the launch of the ship that will be delivered to the Italian Navy after the necessary fitting out. The multi-role and multi-function amphibious assault ship, funded under the naval defense support program launched in May 2015 is, with a length of 214 meters, the largest Italian naval ship built after the war, and is destined to become the future flagship of the fleet.



Nave Trieste touched the sea today, christened by her godmother, Ms. Laura Mattarella, daughter of the Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who also attended the ceremony. He was welcomed by the President of Fincantieri, Giampiero Massolo, and Managing Director Giuseppe Bono, by Minister of Defense Elizabeth Trenta as well as the Chief of Defense Staff, General Enzo Vecciarelli, and of the Navy, Admiral Valter Girardelli. To support her designated commander, Commander Enrico Vignola, other authorities included also Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio.



During their speeches, Fincantieri’s Bono, presented Nave Trieste as "a company". According to Minister Trenta, she is "the expression of the excellence of the country". General Vecciarelli identified the ship as "the collective defense concentrate," while Adm. Girardelli called her “A modern and irreplaceable multi-purpose instrument that the Defense can use effectively.”



An added value “that increasingly sees the best and most efficient use of investments made by the country in the comprehensive and versatile use of military assets. Trieste is not the point of arrival, but of departure in the development of the plan for the renewal of the Navy’s operational assets, now well underway that certainly will find further impulse, support and sharing," Girardelli said.



Nave Trieste was conceived by the Projects Team of the Naval Staff to be a flexible instrument, a multi-purpose by design, modular, and with low environmental impact. It is a LHD type (Landing Helicopter Dock) vessel because of its ability to use aircraft and amphibious vehicles thanks to the availability of a flight deck and a floodable dock inside the ship.



Ship "Trieste" will be certified by RINA Services in accordance with international conventions for pollution prevention, both for more traditional aspects such as those covered by the MARPOL Convention, and for those that are not yet binding, such as those included in the Hong Kong Convention relative to the issuing of a "Green Passport".



Unit features: LHD - Landing Helicopter Dock



The ship has a length of approximately 214 meters, a maximum speed of 25 knots, and will be equipped with a CODLOG-type propulsion system (COmbined Diesel and Electric Or Gas) that uses electric propulsion for low speeds, in line with the environmental policy of the Navy ("Green Fleet").



The construction and equipment characteristics of Ship Trieste will allow it to project and sustain - in crisis areas – Navy landing forces of the Navy as well as the national capability to project force from the sea; to ensure the strategic transport of a large number of vehicles, personnel and equipment; and to contribute with the Civil Protection Force to relief activities for populations struck by natural disasters by its ability to provide drinking water, electricity and medical support.



The ship can also perform the functions of command and control in the context of emergencies at sea, of civilian evacuation from crisis areas, and humanitarian assistance.





With over 1,000 available beds, the new LHD will also be equipped with a helicopter flight deck of about 230 square meters, and will be capable of supporting operations of a 600-man battalion, and a large garage deck capable of accommodating 1200 linear meters of vehicles, both wheeled and tracked.



The floodable basin, 50 meters long and 15 meters wide, will allow the ship to operate with the most modern amphibious equipment supplied to the NATO and European Union navies.



The various cargo storage areas will be accessible via cranes, stern and side ramps, and cargo handling will be enabled by internal ramps and elevators.



A fully equipped hospital will be on board, with surgical rooms, radiology and analysis, a dental cabinet and a hospital area for 27 seriously hospitalized patients (further admissions are possible in appropriately equipped container modules).



(ends)



(Source: Fincantieri; issued May 25, 2019)