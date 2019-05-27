Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly Christens Future Lightweight Joint Helicopter

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued May 27, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A mock-up of the French H160M armed helicopter, now christened Guépard (Cheetah), was unveiled today by Airbus Helicopters. Its development launch has been brought forward to 2021, allowing production deliveries to follow in 2026. (Airbus photo)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, visited the Airbus Helicopters industrial site in Marignane (Bouches-du-Rhône) on Monday, May 27, and unveiled the full-scale mock-up of the future Joint Light Helicopter (Hélicoptère Interarmées Léger, or HIL) and revealed that it will be named “Guépard” (Cheetah) in French service.



On this occasion, she announced her decision to bring forward the launch of the HIL program to 2021, instead of 2022 as provided for in the Military Planning Act (LPM) 2019-2025. The first deliveries of the 169 Guépard helicopters - 15 more than planned in the previous LPM - will be able to take place as early as 2026, instead of 2028.



The HIL program aims to equip the three services with a single model of light helicopter to replace the five currently in service, the oldest since the seventies: the Army’s Gazelle, Alouette III and Dauphin; the Navy’s Panther and the Air Force’s Fennecs.



The H160, the latest in the Airbus Helicopters civil range, was selected in 2017 as the basis of a new military helicopter to meet the needs of the services. The single-fleet concept will allow sharing of development costs between the three services. It will also make it possible to optimize support by benefiting from scale effects, for example for spare parts stocks.



The early withdrawal of older helicopter fleets now in service will generate savings of about €100 million in terms of operational maintenance (MCO).



Thanks to its modularity and versatility, the Cheetah will allow, for national as well as in interallied operations, the Army to carry out missions of armed reconnaissance, fire support, infiltration of special forces or medical evacuation; the Navy to carry out anti-ship, naval protection or maritime rescue missions; and the Air Force to provide airspace protection, search and rescue, deep action or intelligence missions.



The Directorate General of Armament (DGA) is currently conducting work to clarify the expected performance and characteristics of this new helicopter.



Basic research studies being conducted in parallel should advance technologies specific to certain military needs, in particular in the areas of avionics and radar. In liaison with the Armed Forces Staff, the DGA will continue to define the helicopter and its support system until the launch of the program.



(ends)



French Ministry of the Armed Forces Brings Development of Future Joint Light Helicopter Forward

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued May 27, 2019)