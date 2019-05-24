United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 24, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Arab Emirates of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) II All-Up-Rounds for an estimated cost of $900 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 24, 2019.



The Government of the United Arab Emirates has requested a possible sale of twenty thousand four (20,004) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) II All-Up-Rounds. Also included is weapon support and test equipment, spares, technical publications, personnel training, other training equipment, transportation, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The estimated total case value is $900 million.



The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the United Arab Emirates of the above defense articles (and defense services) in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of an important partner in the region. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key partners in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security.



The APKWS will provide the UAE with flexibility in the use of proportional, precision fires when operating in remote and mountainous regions as well as populated areas. The APKWS will complement the Hellfire II missile as a secondary precision munition with lower collateral damage potential. These aspects make the APKWS, employed in conjunction with UAE's multiple types of helicopters and Hellfire II missiles, an appropriate munition for the UAE's counterterrorism operations. UAE will have no difficulty absorbing the APKWS into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be BAE Systems, Nashua, NH. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require up to 20 U.S. Government and up to 30 contractor representatives to travel to UAE.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)



United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Javelin Guided Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 24, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Arab Emirates of Javelin Guided Missiles with support for an estimated cost of $102 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 24, 2019.



The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested to buy three hundred thirty-one (331) Javelin Guided Missiles with container. Also included are System Integration & Checkout (SICO) service; Field Service Representative; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering and logistics support services’ tools and test equipment; support equipment; publications and technical documentation; spare and repair parts; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The estimated total case value is $102 million.



The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the United Arab Emirates of the above defense articles (and defense services) in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of an important partner that has been, and continues to be, a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key partners in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security.



The proposed program will enhance the UAE’s capability to meet current and future enemy threats. The UAE will use the capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. The UAE previously procured Javelin missiles and will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be is Raytheon, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed program will not require additional Contractor or U.S. Government personnel in country for an extended period of time.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)











United Arab Emirates (UAE) – RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Air Vehicles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 24, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Arab Emirates of RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Air Vehicles with support for an estimated cost of $80 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 24, 2019.



The Government of the UAE has requested to buy twenty (20) RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAVs). Also included are forty (40) Global Positioning Systems (GPS) with Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) Type II (MPE-S); air vehicle support equipment including eight (8) Ground Control Stations (GCS), four (4) launchers, and four (4) retrievers; spare and repair parts; publications; training; and technical support services.



The estimated total case value is $80 million.



The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the United Arab Emirates of the above defense articles (and defense services) in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign and national security of the United States by improving the security of an important ally in the Middle East. This sale is consistent with U.S. national security objectives of assisting the UAE in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability and enhancing interoperability with U.S. forces. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing these UAVs into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Insitu, Bingen, WA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Boeing Company. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips by U.S. Government and contractor representatives to participate in program and technical reviews plus training and maintenance support in country, on a temporary basis, for a period of twenty-four (24) months. It will also require one (1) contractor representative to reside in country for a period of two (2) years to support this program.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)











United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Follow-On U.S. Marine Corps Training

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 24, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Arab Emirates of follow-on blanket order U.S. Marine Corps training and support to the United Emirates Presidential Guard Command for an estimated cost of $100 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 24, 2019.



The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested follow-on blanket order U.S. Marine Corps training, training support, and other training related services in support of the UAE Presidential Guard Command. The total value for this sale is $100 million.



The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the United Arab Emirates of the above defense articles (and defense services) in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important partner in the region.



The proposed sale will provide the continuation of U.S. Marine Corps training of the UAE's Presidential Guard for counterterrorism, counter-piracy, critical infrastructure protection, and national defense. This training also provides engagement opportunities through military exercises, training, and common equipment. UAE will have no difficulty absorbing this training.



The proposed sale of training will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



There will be no principal contractor associated with this proposed sale. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed amendment to a current sale will allow for the continued permanent assignment of thirty-four (34) U.S. Marine Corps active duty personnel to the UAE



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

