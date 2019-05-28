Leonardo At CANSEC Focuses on SAR, Search & Rescue, Pilot Training, Advanced Electronics and Eyes Local Partnerships for Security and Defence Needs

(Source: Leonardo; issued May 28, 2019)

ROME --- With over 50 years of in Country activities, Leonardo contributes to the security and safety of Canada every day. Best in class AW101 Cormorant helicopters for the Search and Rescue service, weather and air traffic control radars and integrated communication systems are some of Leonardo’s products used by the armed forces and government agencies



Leonardo will attend the CANSEC exhibition in Ottawa 29-30th May 2018, building on this strong heritage that includes longstanding collaborations with large Canadian primes and SMEs, a workforce of 400 highly skilled employees, five operating sites and several helicopters service centres.



Looking forward Leonardo’s approach in Canada is focused on creating skilled job opportunities, investing in new technologies across aerospace defence and security and contributing to Canada’s economy as it pursues major business opportunities such as the Cormorant Mid-Life Upgrade (CMLU) and the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program.



Leonardo Canada, with its headquarters in Ottawa, has recently been established to coordinate the Company’s activities, to act as the focal point for Canadian customers and stakeholders and support ongoing business development, in line with Leonardo’s industrial plan.



Following the recent selection of Leonardo Canada as one of the qualified suppliers for the FAcT program the Company aims to propose a cost-effective solution based on its extensive experience as a training services provider for both fixed and rotary wing aircrew.



Leonardo is also leading a team of Canadian industrial partners, under the Team Cormorant banner, to meet the requirements of the Cormorant Mid Life Update (CMLU) program. Visitors will be able to find out more at the Leonardo stand in the main hall.



In the space sector, Leonardo has a stake in Northstar Earth and Space through the Space Alliance (formed by Telespazio and Thales Alenia Space) to support Canada’s future space activities. Based in Montreal, it is an information services company developing a 40 satellites constellation for Space Situational Awareness and Geo Information services.



At CANSEC Leonardo will be showing the M-345 jet trainer in a Canadian Snowbirds aerobatic team paint scheme and the TH-119 helicopter.



Also being showcased at the show will be the M-346 lead in fighter trainer and some of Leonardo’s latest airborne systems technology including the Osprey active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, SAGE electronic surveillance system and IFF systems.



In the naval and land sectors visitors will be able to see the SHINCOM system that manages every aspect of a ship’s internal and external communications and Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology, a true revolution in the field of military radio communications.



-ends-

