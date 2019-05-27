Russian Inspectors to Make an Observation Flight Over Estonia

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 27, 2019)

According to Sergei Ryzhkov, head of the Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, within the framework of the implementation of an international treaty on the Open Skies, the Russian Federation plans to conduct an observation flight on a Russian observation aircraft AN-30B over the territory of the Estonia.



The observation flight over Turkey will be carried out from 27 to 31 May 2019 from the Tartu Open Skies airfield. The maximum flight range will amount to 800 km.



The Russian observation aircraft will fly along the agreed route, and the Estonian specialists on board will monitor the use of special equipment and compliance with the provisions of the Treaty on Open Skies.



Observation flights within the framework of the treaty are carried out in order to promote greater openness and transparency in the military activities of the participating States, as well as to enhance security through strengthening confidence-building measures.



(ends)



Joint Mission of Canada, the UK and Czech Republic to Make an Observation Flight Over the Territories of Russia and Belarus

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 27, 2019)

Joint mission of Canada, the UK and Check Republic will make an observation flight over the territories of Russia and Belarus within the Treaty on Open Skies. This was announced by the Head of the National Centre for Nuclear Risk Reduction Sergei Ryzhkov.



During the flight along the agreed route, Russian specialists on board the observation aircraft will monitor the strict observance of the agreed flight parameters and application of the monitoring equipment stipulated by the contract.



The OC-130J observation aircraft is a type of airplane which is not designed to use any weapons. The aircraft and observation equipment installed on it (aerial cameras) underwent an international certification, in which Russian specialists took part, which precludes the use of technical means not covered by the treaty.



-ends-

