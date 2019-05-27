Minister of Defense Briefed on Development of A-Darter Missile Project

(Source: Brazilian Ministry of Defense, issued May 27, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PRETORIA, South Africa --- On Monday 27th May, during an official trip to South Africa, Brazilian Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo attended the institutional presentation of the Denel Group. He was accompanied by the Brazilian Ambassador to the country, Nedilson Ricardo Jorge, and by the Defense and Naval attachés, Captain Pedro Silva Filho; Army Colonel Isais Martins Junior; and Air Force Colonel Pilot Gustavo Luis da Silveira e Eliseu.



For Minister Fernando, it was an opportunity to check, in loco, the status of the A-Darter missile project, which is in the final phase of development by the South African company. The next step will be integrating the project with Gripen, the new fighter aircraft of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).



After a brief presentation of partner companies involved in the project, the minister and his delegation were briefed about Denel's facilities, the missile's operating system and the potential of participating companies.



The A-Darter missile project allows the transfer of knowledge, the development of this type of technology and the possibility of job creation, since its development involves both Brazilian and African companies.



The Minister of Defense praised the partnership for, above all, strengthening confidence among countries and increasing the technical capability of Brazilians. "Brazil has continental dimensions and deserves Armed Forces compatible with the size of the geostrategic representation that it has," he said.



The A-DArter is an infrared, high-maneuverability, fifth-generation air-to-air missile developed jointly by Brazil and South Africa.



On Saturday (25), Fernando Azevedo represented President Jair Bolsonaro during the ceremony marking the re-election of the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.



-ends-

