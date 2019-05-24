France Unveils Its Defence Policy in the Indo-Pacific

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued May 24, 2019)

PARIS --- During the 18th edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, organised every year by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore, Mrs Florence Parly, French Minister of Defence, delivered to her counterparts the new version of the guidance paper laying out the French defence policy in the Indo-Pacific: “France and security in the Indo-Pacific”.The 2019 edition shows France’s long-term and unremitting commitment to developing useful links and joint actions in favour of our shared security.-ends-