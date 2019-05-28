Trump Hails Japan for Acquiring 'Largest F-35 Fleet' of Any Ally (excerpt)

(Source: Nikkei Asian Review; issued May 28, 2019)

TOKYO --- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday became the first American president to board a Japanese warship, in a symbolic tour designed to stress the allies' partnership amid increased tensions with North Korea and China.Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the JS Kaga helicopter carrier, one of the country's biggest vessels, which is to be refurbished into a carrier for F-35B stealth fighter jets Japan is buying from the U.S."This purchase will give Japan the largest fleet of F-35s of any of our allies," Trump said in a speech in the hangar of the Kaga, at the Japan Self-Defense Force base in Yokosuka -- south of Tokyo. "And soon this very ship will be upgraded to carry that cutting-edge technology."The president continued: "With this extraordinary new equipment the Kaga will help our nations defend against a range of conflicts [and] threats in the region and far beyond." (end of excerpt)-ends-