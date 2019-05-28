CANSEC 2019

(Source: Thales; issued May 28, 2019)

Connect with us at CANSEC 2019 May 29-30 in Ottawa to see how we’re delivering transformative defence technologies across Canada. This global defence and security trade show is the largest in Canada and will feature leading-edge technology, products and services for land-based, naval, aerospace and joint forces military units.



Discover the Defence Solutions that will Shape Tomorrow



Visit booth 1701 during the event to see how we’re helping Canada’s air, land and naval forces address their most complex challenges head on—including demos of our technologies, updates from our current projects and more.



-- Experience our Tactical Indoor Simulation System (TACTIS) demo and learn how our indoor, networked and modular simulation system positions us to address the Canadian Army’s LVCTS program expectations



--Take a deep dive into our current projects across the defence industry through our digital experience that explores technologies like our Dual Band Radar Suite, which rapidly detects air and surface threats



Check out our Sponsored Events



Stop by our sponsored activities for this year’s event to connect with key players from across the defence industry.



Thales is sponsoring the event’s official opening breakfast on May 29 at 7 a.m., which will feature a keynote address from Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence.



Explore our Latest Defence & Security Projects



Thales Canada continues to build on its long and successful history delivering mission critical solutions to Canada’s Armed Forces. Learn more:



--A use case for AI at Centech— our artificial intelligence focused acceleration program— targets the maritime industry, supporting start-ups as they explore AI applications focusing on intelligent automation and decision support for more efficient logistics support.



--Advancing the operational effectiveness of army training with TACTIS – our indoor, networked and modular simulation system



-ends-

