Royal Canadian Navy Looking to Battle GPS Threats with Collins Aerospace Anti-Jam Tech

(Source: Collins Aerospace Systems; issued May 28, 2019)

OTTAWA, Ontario --– Collins Aerospace Systems has been selected by the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to provide its Digital GPS Anti-Jam Receiver (DIGAR) to evaluate anti-jam navigation capabilities for the RCN’s Halifax-class frigates.



The RCN will test the DIGAR in a maritime environment for Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (APNT) during operations, part of a bigger trend across allies to mitigate navigation threats as adversaries become more advanced.



“The DIGAR will provide the RCN the highest levels of GPS anti-jam protection available so they can navigate with accuracy and execute their missions successfully,” said Lee Obst, managing director, Mission Systems in Canada for Collins Aerospace. “We look forward to supporting the RCN in Canada as they evaluate Collins APNT capabilities to determine current and future needs of the fleet.”



For over a decade, Collins Aerospace has delivered over 100,000 anti-jam systems across weapons, aircraft and soldier systems. DIGAR is a form, fit replacement for existing antenna electronic systems with demonstrated performance that far exceeds legacy capability.





Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.



-ends-

