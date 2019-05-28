CAE to Begin Work on Design Phase of Canadian Surface Combatant Ship Program

(Source: CAE, Inc.; issued May 28, 2019)

The BAE Systems Global Combat Ship is the design for the Canadian Surface Combatant and will be built at Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax Shipyard. (BAE photo)

OTTAWA --- On the eve of CANSEC, Canada's global defence and security show, CAE announced it has been awarded a subcontract from Lockheed Martin Canada to begin work during the design phase of the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) ship program.



During the design phase over the next several years, CAE will support combat systems training needs analysis and training media analysis that will contribute to the overall CSC training system design.



In addition, CAE will provide human factors engineering and professional services to input to the design of critical spaces aboard the ship as well as support the establishment of an integrated data environment.



"We are excited to begin work with Lockheed Martin Canada on this critical program for the Royal Canadian Navy as part of Irving Shipbuilding's Canadian Surface Combatant program team," said Joe Armstrong, Vice President, Business Operations, CAE. "Our experience and expertise supporting the Royal Canadian Navy with world-class solutions as well as human factors engineering services will play a key role in the design and development of capabilities specific to the new Canadian Surface Combatant."



Lockheed Martin Canada was awarded the CSC design contract by CSC prime contractor and shipbuilder, Irving Shipbuilding. Irving Shipbuilding is overseeing CSC design development efforts and will build all 15 CSC ships at its Halifax Shipyard.



In addition to CAE, Lockheed Martin Canada is supported in its role by BAE Systems, L3 Technologies, MDA, and Ultra Electronics. The CSC is based on BAE Systems Global Combat Ship and will include Lockheed Martin's Canadian-developed CMS 330 combat management system.





