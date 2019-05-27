Air New Zealand Selects GEnx Engines for its New Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners

(Source: GE Aviation; issued May 27, 2019)

EVENDALE, OH --- Air New Zealand selected the GEnx-1B engine to power its eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft with option up to 20 aircraft. The airline announced the order today at a ceremony in Auckland, New Zealand. The firm engine order is valued at more than $480 million (USD) list price. Aircraft delivery will begin in 2022.



Air New Zealand and GE also agreed to a multi-year TrueChoice services agreement to cover the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the GEnx engines.



“Today’s news is incredibly exciting for our business and our customers as we continue to invest in the most innovative, sustainable and comfortable aircraft on the market and deliver on our commitment to grow our business sustainably,” said Air New Zealand Chief Executive Christopher Luxon. “In connecting New Zealand with the world, we naturally offer a high proportion of long-haul flights, and these state-of-the-art aircraft will ensure we continue to operate one of the world’s youngest and most efficient jet fleets.”



“GE is honored to be selected to power and support Air New Zealand’s new fleet of B787-10 aircraft with our GEnx-1B engines,” said GE Aviation’s newly announced Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing Jason Tonich. “The GEnx engine is the leading engine of choice on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with world-class utilization, reliability and fuel efficiency that will benefit Air New Zealand and its customers.”



GE Aviation has sold more than 2,500 GEnx engines since its launched 15 years ago, solidifying the GEnx as the fastest selling high-thrust GE engine in history. With the most advanced technologies and materials, the GEnx has the highest reliability and utilization, lowest fuel burn and longest range capable of any engine available on the B787 aircraft.



The highest-pressure ratio compressor in commercial service today enables the best fuel efficiency in its thrust class, resulting in the GEnx engine powering the longest B787 routes. The GEnx's innovative lean burning twin-annular pre-swirl (TAPS) combustor dramatically reduces NOx and other regulated gases below today's regulatory limits and enhances durability.



As the world’s first commercial engine with both a carbon fiber composite front fan case and fan blades, the GEnx fan module is lighter in weight, corrosion resistant with less line maintenance and improved reliability, and is the quietest engine GE produces. These leading-edge technologies and engine architecture bring high operational reliability and result in a high utilization rate of GEnx-powered B787 aircraft for more flights per year and more revenue for airlines.



GEnx’s revenue-sharing participants are IHI Corporation of Japan, GKN Aerospace Engine Systems of the UK, MTU of Germany, TechSpace Aero (Safran) of Belgium, Safran Aircraft Engines of France and Samsung Techwin of Korea.





GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings and is part of the world’s Digital Industrial Company with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive.



