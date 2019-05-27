DRDO Successfully Test Fires AKASH – Mk 1S

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued May 27, 2019)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired AKASH-Mk 1S missile from ITR, Chandipur, Odhisa on 25 and 27 May 2019.



Akash Mk 1S is an upgrade of existing Akash missile with indigenous seeker.



Akash Mk 1S is a surface to air missile which can neutralize advanced aerial targets. The Akash weapon system has combination of both command guidance and active terminal seeker guidance.



Seeker and guidance performance have been consistently established in both the missions.



All the mission objectives have been met.



-ends-

