Contract Award Worth Up to $977 Million to Provide USSOCOM With Global SATCOM

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth up to $977 million by the Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, to provide the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) worldwide satellite communications and support for its headquarters, components and major subordinate units operating around the world.



Under the Blanket Purchase Agreement contract, the work can extend up to eight years and services can be requested by the customer that will not exceed $977 million.



Leonardo DRS will provide USSOCOM’s Global Access Network (GAN) system, an end-to-end custom-engineered, global commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) solution, engineered to meet USSOCOM’s unique COMSATCOM needs.



USSOCOM requires an integrated satellite and terrestrial telecommunications system to support the dissemination of command, control, communications, computers and intelligence information between USSOCOM, its components, and their major subordinate units as well as selected U.S. government agencies and activities directly associated with the special operations community.



Network connectivity includes satellite transmission and terrestrial services, which connect communication hubs to deployed communication nodes located in the continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. in support of deployed Special Operations Forces.



“We are dedicated to delivering a strong, secure and comprehensive technical solution that ensures U.S. Special Operations Forces have connectivity when and where it is required,” said Dave Fields, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Solutions business unit. “With our deep experience in this program, we understand our customers’ needs for this unique and critical mission,” Fields said.



For the past seventeen years, Leonardo DRS has been providing its GAN service with commercial satellite bandwidth, a satellite operations center support, and a secure and accredited terrestrial network to USSCOCOM. Under this new contract, the company will also continue to design, manufacture and qualify the worldwide commercial satellite communications system.





The Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Solutions business unit is a leader in providing mission-critical global communications and enterprise IT solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Federal Government as well as commercial and international customers. Its services include end-to-end global communications, satellite communications fiber and wireless terrestrial back-haul, managed network services and applications, cyber security, network operations, enterprise IT, and IT staffing.



Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.



