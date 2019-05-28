Lockheed Martin Won’t Submit Freedom LCS Design for FFG(X) Contest (excerpt)

(Source: USNI News; posted May 28, 2019)

By Sam LaGrone

Lockheed says it won’t bid for the US Navy’s FFG(X) next-gen frigate to concentrate on supplying major subsystems, but the disappointing performance and low availability of its Littoral Combat Ship no doubt played a role in the decision. (LM image)

Lockheed Martin won’t submit a bid to compete in the design of the Navy’s next-generation guided-missile (FFG(X)) frigate competition, company officials told USNI News on Tuesday.The company elected to focus on its involvement developing the frigate combat system and other systems rather than forward its Freedom-class LCS design for the detailed design and construction contract Naval Sea Systems Command plans to issue this summer, Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president of small combatants and ship systems, told USNI News.“We reviewed the entire program and obviously, given some of the stuff that has already happened that is outside of the contract for the program – that includes the designation of our combat management system, COMBATSS 21, derived off of Aegis; we have the Mk-41 vertical launch system; the processing for our anti-submarine warfare area; advanced [electronic warfare] and platform integration,” he said.“As we evaluated all of those different areas, we determined not to pursue, as a prime contractor, the FFG(X) detailed design and construction.”The company informed the Navy on May 23 it would not join the other bidders for the hull design, two sources familiar with the notification told USNI News. (end of excerpt)-- May 29 at 18:05 CET: Corrected headline to reflect that Lockheed will now supply components to the winning bid.-ends-