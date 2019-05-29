AIM Norway (Aerospace Industrial Maintenance Norway AS) acquisition has been completed. The company is now owned by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (KDA) (50.1%) and Patria (49.9%). AIM Norway is the Norwegian Air Forces’ business for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft and helicopters.
”Our goal is to further develop AIM Norway. Patria has important experience and competence within aerospace maintenance, and together Patria and Kongsberg will jointly ensure a solid foundation for further development. The acquisition is a logical continuation of Patria’s work for the Norwegian defense forces in the helicopter area supporting their NH90 and Bell 412 fleets”, says Jukka Holkeri, President of Patria’s International Support Partnerships business unit.
AIM Norway has played a major role in Norwegian aviation industry since 1916 and has 440 employees. The company has its main operating base at Kjeller and an operative unit at Rygge air station, and conducts advanced and heavy maintenance, overhaul and upgrade primarily within air military operations. Important priorities are engine maintenance for the new F-35 aircraft and for Norway’s new AW101 search and rescue helicopters. AIM Norway also owns Belgium Engine Center (BEC), with its main operating base in Herstal, outside of Liege in Belgium. BEC is a one-stop shop for engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services.
Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Estonia. Net sales totaled EUR 476.1 million in 2018, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.
(ends)