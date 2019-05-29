AIM Norway Ownership to Kongsberg and Patria

(Source: Patria; issued May 29, 2019)

AIM Norway (Aerospace Industrial Maintenance Norway AS) acquisition has been completed. The company is now owned by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (KDA) (50.1%) and Patria (49.9%). AIM Norway is the Norwegian Air Forces’ business for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft and helicopters.



”Our goal is to further develop AIM Norway. Patria has important experience and competence within aerospace maintenance, and together Patria and Kongsberg will jointly ensure a solid foundation for further development. The acquisition is a logical continuation of Patria’s work for the Norwegian defense forces in the helicopter area supporting their NH90 and Bell 412 fleets”, says Jukka Holkeri, President of Patria’s International Support Partnerships business unit.



AIM Norway has played a major role in Norwegian aviation industry since 1916 and has 440 employees. The company has its main operating base at Kjeller and an operative unit at Rygge air station, and conducts advanced and heavy maintenance, overhaul and upgrade primarily within air military operations. Important priorities are engine maintenance for the new F-35 aircraft and for Norway’s new AW101 search and rescue helicopters. AIM Norway also owns Belgium Engine Center (BEC), with its main operating base in Herstal, outside of Liege in Belgium. BEC is a one-stop shop for engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Estonia. Net sales totaled EUR 476.1 million in 2018, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



Kongsberg Completes Acquisition of Aerospace Industrial Maintenance Norway AS

(Source: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace; issued May 29, 2019)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Kongsberg), a subsidiary of Kongsberg Gruppen, today successfully completed the acquisition of Aerospace Industrial Maintenance Norway AS (AIM).



Kongsberg announced in December 2018 the agreement with the Norwegian Ministry of Defence to buy AIM. The company is the Norwegian armed force’s business for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft and helicopters.



Kongsberg today also completed its agreement with Patria for a shared ownership. Kongsberg is the majority shareholder with 50.1% ownership and Patria with 49.9%.



The acquisition is a major step in consolidating the Norwegian industry’s competence and capability for military aircraft and helicopter maintenance. It will also strengthen Kongsberg’s role as a strategic partner for the Norwegian armed forces, both as a supplier of equipment and for maintenance, going forward.



“Our goal is to further develop AIM in the MRO business. We are significantly strengthening our position in the Nordic and international defence market as a world-class supplier within the industry,” says CEO of Kongsberg Gruppen, Geir Håøy.



The parties have agreed a value for AIM of MNOK 151, on a cash and debt free basis, and with working capital at an agreed level. The value reflects i.a. a commitment for AIM to invest around MNOK 540 in the new F-35 national facility at Rygge over the next 2-3 years.





Kongsberg is an international, knowledge-based group delivering high technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace. Kongsberg has close to 11,000 employees located in 40 countries.



