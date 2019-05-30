U.S. Army Selects SNC & Northrop Grumman to Provide Integrated CEMA Capabilities

(Source: Sierra Nevada Corporation; issued May 30, 2019)

SPARKS, Nev. --- The U.S. Army selected Northrop Grumman Corporation with the support of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) as one of multiple companies qualified to compete for task orders under R4, an Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $981,949,196.



The contract will allow the Army to procure an entire range of Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) aimed at advancing the force’s tactical capabilities such as cyber, electronic warfare and signals systems in non-kinetic engagements across warfare domains.



“SNC is excited to be partnered with Northrop Grumman to support the Army’s effort to equip the warfighter with CEMA capabilities for the next-generation battlefield,” said Tim Owings, executive vice president of SNC’s Integrated Mission Systems business area.



To expand the Army’s non-kinetic arsenal, the contract will support cyber and electronic warfare research and technology development, studies and analyses, integration support, laboratory demonstrations, integrated systems development, testing, performance verification, fabrication, logistics, technical support services and cyber security.



“SNC has a rich history providing the U.S. Army with integrated capabilities to support the warfighter. Our manned and unmanned platforms will continue to bring new capabilities to the battlefield for years to come,” said Owings.



SNC’s IMS team engineers, builds, integrates, modifies, fields and supports low-cost, turn-key air- and ground-based ISR systems. IMS also specializes in aircraft platform modification, integration and maintenance services; manned/unmanned systems; modular airborne operator consoles; and end-to-end software development and sustainment, enabling communications solutions that allow users to join or establish multiple networks.



The U.S. Army awarded Northrop Grumman an initial task order to deliver a capabilities white paper and the company will perform work primarily from its Cincinnati, Ohio location.





Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) is a trusted leader in solving the world’s toughest challenges through advanced engineering technologies in Space Systems, Commercial Solutions, and National Security and Defense. With applications including navigation and guidance, communication and surveillance systems, electronic warfare, aircraft systems and telemedicine, SNC provides state-of-the art solutions to military and commercial customers around the world. SNC has been honored as one of the most innovative U.S. companies in space, a Tier One Superior Supplier for the U.S. Air Force, and as one of America’s fastest growing companies.



