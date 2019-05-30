Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 30, 2019)

Pivotal Software Inc., San Francisco, California, has been awarded a $121,351,531 ceiling, fixed-base, production, other transaction agreement for support of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Detachment 12, Kessel Run.



This agreement provides for utilization of the prototyped methodology and the software and services that support them across the entire Air Force Air Operations Center, serving as a follow-on to the successful prototype agreement between Pivotal Software Inc. and the Army Contracting Command-New Jersey.



Work will be performed primarily in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be complete by May 30, 2020.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $668,750; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $19,123,950, are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-19-9-0005).



-ends-

