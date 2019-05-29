Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 29, 2019)

BAE Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $39,459,120 undefinitized contract action for the France MQ-9 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Sensor Pod effort.



This contract provides for the production of FMS sensor pods, which will be utilized on the French Air Force MQ-9 Block 5 aircraft and Block 30 Mobile Ground Control Stations.



Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2023.



This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to France. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount (release ends abruptly here—Ed.)



