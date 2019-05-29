Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 29, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a not-to-exceed $65,173,723 advance acquisition contract for long-lead components for the manufacture and delivery of three low-rate initial production Lot 5 M-4C Triton unmanned aircraft for the Navy (2); and the government of Australia (1).



In addition, this contract provides equipment and associated materials for three ground stations for the Navy (2); and the government of Australia (1).



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (27.7 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (15.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (14.7 percent); Waco, Texas (9.3 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (8 percent); Red Oak, Texas (6.2 percent); and various locations in the continental U.S. (18.6 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and cooperative partner funds in the amount of $65,173,723 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($38,250,000; 58.7 percent); and the government of Australia ($26,923,723; 41.3 percent) under a cooperative agreement.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0008).



-ends-

