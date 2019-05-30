Transient F-35s Land at BTV

(Source: Vermont Air National Guard; issued May 29, 2019)

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. --– Four transient F-35s from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, have landed at the Burlington International Airport and taxied to the Vermont Air National Guard on May 29 at approximately 7:45 a.m.These aircraft diverted due to weather and refueling schedules.These aircraft are transiting overseas and have been secured by the Vermont Air National maintenance and security teams.They are not attached to the Vermont Air National Guard or 158th Fighter Wing. Their departure is being coordinated for a later time.The aircraft will not be available for public viewing for security reasons.-ends-