Italian Judge Orders Trial of Leonardo Employees in 2015 Crash of AW609 Prototype (excerpt)

(Source: Rotor & Wing; posted May 28, 2019

By Frank Wolfe

Three and a half years after a prototype of Leonardo’s tiltrotor crashed during trials in northern Italy, a local magistrate has ordered company employees to go on trial for alleged failings in health and safety regulations. (AW photo)

As the Federal Aviation Administration and the European Aviation Safety Agency consider certification of the AW609 civil tiltrotor this year, an Italian judge has ordered the trial for several Leonardo employees in the Oct. 30, 2015 crash of a prototype AW609, according to the latest Leonardo quarterly financial report."Note that in the first quarter 2019, with reference to the criminal proceedings relating to the accident that occurred in Santhià on 30 October 2015, which are pending before the Vercelli Public Prosecutor’s Office against three former employees of AgustaWestland S.p.A. (who are currently working for Leonardo – Helicopters Division) and an employee of AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corporation for the crime referred to in Article 449 of the Italian Criminal Code in relation to Articles 428 and 589 of the Italian Criminal Code, on 16 April 2019 the judge for pre-trial hearing ordered the committal for trial of all the individuals involved," according to the "contingent liabilities" section of the Leonardo quarterly financial report.Article 589 of the Italian Code of Criminal Procedure refers to involuntary manslaughter charges for those who cause deaths of persons due to violations of occupational health and safety protection laws.Last year, Italian prosecutors outlined potential charges in the fatal 2015 crash of the Leonardo AW609 prototype against AW609 Program Manager Clive Scott, AW609 Program Director David King, and managers of the AW609 flight control systems Maurizio Parolini and Clemente Brena. They all "violated [their] general and specific duties of caution, expertise and diligence" regarding the No. 2 prototype crash that caused the deaths of the two onboard pilots, according to a formal document from the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Court of Vercelli in Northern Italy obtained by R&WI, dated March 20, 2018. (end of excerpt)-ends-