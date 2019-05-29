Pentagon Halts Work on Redesigned Kill Vehicle

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 29, 2019)

The U.S. Department of Defense has issued a stop-work order to Boeing on the Redesigned Kill Vehicle, a program aimed at improving U.S. ballistic missile defense capabilities by replacing the exoatmospheric kill vehicle used on Ground-Based Interceptors.



The move is the result of significant technical difficulties.



Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Michael Griffin has called for a new analysis of alternatives for modernizing the GBI warheads. A timeline for the review has not been released.



The FY20 budget had delayed by two years a Critical Design Review of the RKV originally planned for 2018. The first flight was planned for FY22, with the first intercept test in FY23.



The U.S. has 44 interceptors at Fort Greely, Alaska, and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and another 20 interceptors will be added at Fort Greely.



