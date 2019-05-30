GAO Reaffirms ITEP Contract Award: GE Aviation Ready to Execute on ITEP Contract and Deliver the Improved Capabilities of the T901 to the Warfighter

(Source: GE Aviation; issued May 30, 2019)

CINCINNATI --- GE Aviation is pleased the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied ATEC’s protest and reaffirmed the U.S. Army’s selection of GE Aviation’s T901-GE-900 turboshaft engine for the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP).



We expect the stop work order on the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase of ITEP to be lifted shortly, and GE’s team is ready to execute immediately. ITEP is the U.S. Army’s effort to re-engine its Boeing AH-64 Apaches and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks.



ITEP is a fundamental piece of the Army’s modernization focus, which includes using the T901 engine in the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA), capability set one of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift (FVL). GE Aviation is committed to accelerating the T901 EMD schedule ahead of the Army’s baseline plan to support an earlier fielding in Apaches and Black Hawks, in addition to supporting the FARA program.



“We’ve spent the last 12 years developing the T901 engine, including successful completion of the Advanced Affordable Turbine Engine (AATE) program, a Technology Maturation & Risk Reduction (TMRR) contract, and three full engine tests,” said Tony Mathis, president and CEO of GE Aviation’s military business. “We’re ready to execute on this contract and deliver the improved capabilities of the T901 to the Warfighter.”



GE’s T901 engine meets or exceeds all Army requirements for the 3,000 shp ITEP program. Compared to GE’s T700 engine, which has powered the Army’s Apaches and Black Hawks for the past four decades, the T901 engine offers more than a 50 percent increase in power, better fuel efficiency and lower lifecycle costs while minimizing other changes to these helicopters.



The T901 engine design draws from an impressive stack of proven commercial technologies, including additive manufacturing, ceramic matrix composite (CMC) components, sand tolerant technologies, 3D aerodynamic design tools, advanced cooling technologies and industry leading prognostic and diagnostic tools. GE has developed and matured these technologies in its commercial and military engines businesses.



Additive parts will have 715 million hours, and CMC parts will have 560 million hours of operating experience in the LEAP and GE9X engines by the time the T901 enters production, enabling the engine to exceed the Army's aggressive performance targets with field-proven, low-cost technologies.



To demonstrate GE’s commitment to providing only the most proven technologies available to the Warfighter and the Department of Defense, GE self-funded more than $300 million to develop and test turboshaft-specific technologies prior to the ITEP EMD program. GE has also invested more than $10 billion in its supply chain over the past decade, including eight new facilities, 10 plant expansions and 1.5 million square feet of new, advanced manufacturing space in the U.S.



The full modularity of the T901’s single-spool core provides the Army with superior fix-forward maintainability. This modular design simplifies logistical footprints and supply lines and offers superior growth potential at a lower cost through incremental improvements to engine modules, a significant advantage to meet the Army’s requirements.



GE’s T901 turboshaft design, manufacturing, assembly and testing will be supported by the following site locations: Lynn, Mass.; Huntsville, Ala.; Norwich, N.Y.; Newark, Del.; Loves Park, Ill.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Madisonville, Ky.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Muskegon, Mich.; Hooksett, N.H.; Asheville, N.C.; West Chester, Evendale, and Dayton, Ohio; and Rutland, Vt.





GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings and is part of the world's Digital Industrial Company with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive.



-ends-

