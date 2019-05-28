Multiple Kratos Missile Defense Targets Support Exercise Formidable Shield 2019

(Source: Kratos Defense & Security; issued May 28, 2019)

Guided ARAV-B vertical on its launcher. (Kratos photo)

SAN DIEGO --- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced today that its Space & Missile Defense Systems Business Unit supported the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet and NATO’s Naval Striking and Support Forces (STRIKFORNATO) in the successful execution of Exercise Formidable Shield 2019 at the U.K. Ministry of Defence’s Hebrides Range in Scotland.



The Exercise included two Kratos guided short range ballistic missile targets and featured the successful first flights of Kratos’ Guided Oriole rocket system with thrust vector control. The multi-national exercise featured ships, aircraft and personnel from 12 countries.



The Formidable Shield Exercise is a biennial event that provides NATO forces the opportunity to improve interoperability in the integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) environment. This year’s exercise included ships from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, participating in a range of live-fire and simulated missile engagements against aerial and ballistic missile targets.



Kratos, along with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division’s White Sands Missile Range Detachment (NSWCPHD Det WS), provided two advanced short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) targets for the exercise.



The targets, the first to incorporate Kratos’ Oriole Thrust Vector Control (Oriole TVC) guided rocket system, met all test objectives during the Exercise. Developed by Kratos, the Oriole TVC will enhance the capabilities of Kratos’ proven subscale target vehicles, by offering boost guidance and dispersion reduction. Data gathered during Exercise Formidable Shield 2019 will be used to refine the design and capabilities of subscale BMD targets for future exercises.



Dave Carter, President of the Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services (KDRSS) Division, said, "Kratos is extremely pleased to support Formidable Shield 2019 and with this first flight of the Oriole TVC System. We are proud of the team of professionals whose hard work and dedication made this event a success, and are excited about the potential of this system to advance the capabilities of low6cost BMD targets in the future. Kratos is dedicated to providing the most affordable, responsive and reliable targets and launch vehicles possible to our Government customers and their allies."





Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.



-ends-

