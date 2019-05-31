Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 31, 2019)

KBRwyle Technology Solutions LLC, Columbia, Maryland, is awarded a $530,375,543 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Marine Corps Prepositioning Program logistics services in support of Blount Island Command.



This contract provides for a full range of logistics support services to include maintenance of equipment and materiel management such that required assets are attained, preserved, packaged, and available in support of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program and deployed forces world-wide.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $949,423,564.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (83 percent); Kuwait (9 percent); aboard 12 Maritime Prepositioning Ships (7 percent); and Norway (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024.



If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued.



This contract was competitively solicited and procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.



The U.S. Marine Corps, Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (M67004-19-D-0001).



-ends-

