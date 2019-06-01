DOD Releases Indo-Pacific Strategy Report

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 01, 2019)

The Department of Defense's Indo-Pacific Strategy Report was publicly released the morning of June 1, 2019, and can be accessed here, under "Publications" on Defense.gov.The first Indo-Pacific Strategy Report released by the Department, the document is a comprehensive articulation of DoD's role within a whole-of-government strategy for the Indo-Pacific region. As an implementation document, the report provides clarity on the U.S. National Defense Strategy as it applies to the region and highlights the role of allies and partners in implementing our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.The report details the Department's enduring commitment to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific. The execution of this vision is articulated in the context of preparedness, partnerships, and the promotion of a networked region.Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan delivered key messages from the report during his plenary remarks at the 18th Asia Security Summit: the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.-ends-