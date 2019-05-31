The four planes from Hill Air Force Base in Utah took off from the South Burlington airport just after 8 a.m. Friday.
The planes landed in Burlington on Wednesday due to weather and refueling issues on their way overseas.
#Air2030: Flug- und Bodenerprobung neues Kampfflugzeug von April bis Juni 2019. Die @thef35 von @LockheedMartin sind in Payerne gelandet. #F35 #SchweizerArmee https://t.co/vxdnWGVZbM via @YouTube— VBS - DDPS (@vbs_ddps) June 1, 2019
The Vermont Air National Guard is due to begin taking delivery of F-35 fighter planes this fall. The visiting F-35s had no connection to the Vermont National Guard.
Some people in the area have opposed the basing of the F-35s in Burlington because they are said to be significantly louder than the F-16 jets they are replacing. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the SF Chronicle website.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Interesting to see that, 19 years into its development program and 13 years after its first flight, the F-35 is still unable – or unwilling – to fly through bad weather.
These aircraft, which left Hill AFB on Wednesday, spent two nights (Wednesday and Thursday) at Burlington Airport, in Vermont, although the Associated Press reported, “The airport expects the jets to remain in Burlington for a day.”
They finally took off from Burlington on Friday morning, May 31, arriving at Payerne air base at dusk that same day – about 8 hours later taking into account the time differences.
The four F-35s will be evaluated in Payerne this week by the Swiss Air Force as candidates for its Air 2030 next-generation fighter competition.)
Story history:
The original version of this story wrongly reported that the four aircraft arrived in Payerne on Saturday night instead of Friday night, and wrongly concluded they had taken 30 hours to fly across the Atlantic.
This error was due to misreading the date when the Swiss MoD video of their arrival at Payerne was posted on Twitter.
We apologize to our readers for this mistake, which has now been corrected throughout.
-ends-